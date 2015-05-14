May 13 Amazon.com Inc launched a new advertising platform for mobile app developers to promote their apps on Android devices, Bloomberg reported.

Developers can advertise their apps on Android smartphones and tablets, and also on Amazon tablets by paying Amazon each time a user clicks an advertisement displayed through the system, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1Jfm0y2)

Campaigns for the service start at $100, the report said.

Amazon could not be reached immediately for comments outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)