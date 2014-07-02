(Changes sourcing; adds details from documents, byline, city in

By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO, July 2 Amazon.com Inc is
fighting U.S. regulators' demands that it pay a penalty over its
policies on purchases made by children on smartphone
applications, according to documents seen by Reuters.
Amazon, the largest U.S. online retailer, faces a potential
lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission, which wants the
company to enter into a settlement similar to the one reached
with rival Apple Inc in January.
At issue are in-app purchases, in which apps that are
downloaded for free onto a smartphone or tablet then charge
users for additional services through registered credit cards.
Consumers say that children are susceptible to the practice,
leading to large bills.
In a draft complaint, the FTC said there have been thousands
of complaints related to millions of dollars in unauthorized
in-app charges by children on Amazon devices. The agency said
Amazon only changed its in-app charging policies last month.
Amazon, which has built a rapidly growing business around
its Kindle mobile devices and last month unveiled its own
smartphone, said in a letter to the FTC it has already met or
exceeded the requirements of Apple's terms.
"The commission's unwillingness to depart from the precedent
it set with Apple despite our very different facts leaves us no
choice but to defend our approach in court," Andrew DeVore, an
Amazon associate general counsel, said in the July 1 letter.
Purchases of digital goods -- from extra game lives to
special in-game tools -- are key to the success of tech
companies' app stores, which in turn drive usage and mobile
device sales.
In January, Apple agreed to refund customers at least $32.5
million and change its billing practices to ensure it obtains
consent from parents before charging for in-app spending.
The FTC is pushing Amazon to refund customers, give up any
profits from inappropriate activity and to compensate for the
FTC's costs.
Many parents who discover the charges and want a refund face
"significant hurdles to doing so," the FTC said in a draft of
its complaint, adding that the process remains unclear,
confusing and without clear instructions for obtaining a refund.
Amazon said it was "deeply disappointing" that weeks of
negotiations failed to sway regulators.
In its letter, Amazon said it refunded customers who
complained that their children made purchases they did not want.
The letter said Amazon's app store included "prominent notice of
in-app purchasing, effective parental controls and real-time
notice of every in-app purchase."
The FTC declined to comment, saying it "is focused on
ensuring that companies comply with the fundamental principle
that consumers should not be made to pay for something they did
not authorize."
"Consumers using mobile devices have the same
long-established and fundamental consumer protections as they
would anywhere else," the FTC said.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the news. The Journal
reported that the FTC said Amazon would need to make notices of
in-app purchases more prominent, require passwords for all
purchases and make refunds simpler and easier.
(Additional reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington, D.C.;
Editing by Leslie Adler)