(Adds details, AT&T declining to comment)
June 17 AT&T Inc will exclusively carry
Amazon.com Inc's long-rumored smartphone that is
expected to be launched on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the plans. (r.reuters.com/gav22w)
Amazon.com revived speculation about its next major product
earlier this month, using a mysterious YouTube video and website
post to announce a June 18 "launch event" in Seattle to be
hosted by Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.
The Journal and several tech blogs have reported that the
internet retailer may be working on a phone with a
three-dimensional display.
Rumors of an Amazon-designed smartphone have circulated for
years, though executives have played down ambitions to leap into
a heavily competitive and increasingly saturated market
dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
.
AT&T was the exclusive partner of Apple Inc when it
launched the iPhone in 2007.
AT&T declined to comment, while Amazon could not be reached
immediately.
Shares of both companies were little changed in premarket
trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)