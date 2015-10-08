Coach to buy rival Kate Spade for $2.4 billion
May 8 Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy smaller rival Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.
Oct 8 Amazon.com Inc's cloud business, Amazon Web Services, has launched a service to help customers build applications for connected devices, the so-called "Internet of Things".
The service, called "AWS IoT", will allow cars, factory floors, aircraft engines and sensor grids, among other things, to interact with cloud services and other devices, the company said on Thursday. (amzn.to/1L97w0x)
The beta version of the service is available from Thursday, Amazon's Chief Technology Officer Werner Vogels said at a company event in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
May 8 Handbag maker Coach Inc said it would buy smaller rival Kate Spade & Co for $2.4 billion.
May 8 Newell Brands Inc, the maker of Sharpie pens, reported a 52 percent jump in quarterly normalized profit on Monday, helped by strong demand for Rubbermaid food containers, baby and parenting products and appliances.