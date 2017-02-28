Feb 28 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday
its cloud service was affected by the partial failure of a
hosting platform, affecting a number of internet services and
media outlets.
"We're continuing to work to remediate the availability
issues for Amazon S3 in US-EAST-1," Amazon said on its Amazon
Web Services website. (amzn.to/2mBly6J)
Slack, Trello, Splitwise and Medium were among the popular
internet services that were impacted.
A certain article "published without an image because our
image system runs on AWS," Nilay Patel editor-in-chief of tech
website The Verge tweeted.
"AWS services and customer applications depending on S3 will
continue to experience high error rates as we are actively
working to remediate the errors in Amazon S3."
An Amazon spokeswoman did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Jeffrey Dastin in
San Fansisco; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)