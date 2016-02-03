UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
Feb 3 General Growth Properties Inc said on Wednesday that a statement concerning Amazon.com Inc made by its chief executive, Sandeep Mathrani, was not intended to represent Amazon's plans.
Mathrani, responding to an analyst's question on a conference call, said on Tuesday that Amazon planned to open 300 to 400 bookstores.
An Amazon spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the company does not comment on "rumors and speculation." (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes transgender people from protection.