UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24 Amazon.com Inc : * New "fire" smartphone includes ram, nand memory chips from Samsung elecronics
- ifixit teardown * Amazon"fire" smartphone includes nfc chip from NXP - ifixit teardown * Amazonfire smartphone includes radio, power management, audio codec chips
from Qualcomm - ifixit teardown * Amazon fire smartphone includes wifi/bluetooth chip from Qualcomm - ifixit
teardown
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.