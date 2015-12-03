Dec 3 Amazon.com Inc said its Fire tablet is now available in China for 499 yuan ($78) with access to hundreds of thousands of Kindle books.

The tablet, which comes with a screen that measures 7 inches (17 cm) diagonally and a front-and-back camera, would include English language learning features such as Word Wise for customers who want to read or learn English, the company said in a statement.

Amazon's sales of its 7-inch tablet tripled over the Thanksgiving weekend from last year, the company said on Tuesday. ($1 = 6.3972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)