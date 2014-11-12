LAS VEGAS Nov 12 Amazon.com Inc believes Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing service, has the potential to become its biggest business over the long term, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

AWS chief Andy Jassy told reporters that the Internet retailer intends to continue investing in the business, which provides Internet-based computing and data management to corporate clients, despite investors' concerns that the company is spending too much and sacrificing margins. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish)