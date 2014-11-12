(Adds executive comments on building data centers)
By Deepa Seetharaman
LAS VEGAS Nov 12 Amazon.com Inc plans
to build data centers in every large country over time as part
of a broader investment push that will eventually make the
Internet retailer's cloud computing arm the largest part of its
business.
In a roundtable with reporters on Wednesday, Amazon Web
Services chief Andy Jassy did not provide a timetable for these
investments in the AWS unit, which provides Internet-based
computing and data management to corporate clients.
Jassy added that the Internet retailer intends to continue
investing in AWS, despite investors' concerns it was spending
too much and sacrificing margins.
"We are prepared to invest as much as it takes to grow the
business," Jassy told reporters. He added that Amazon plans to
build data centers in "virtually every large country" over time.
Amazon stunned investors after missing quarterly results
expectations across the board last month, including for margins,
revenue and net loss. Investors who had long
overlooked its streak of quarterly losses are worried that
growth is peaking for Amazon.
Building data centers around the world is an expensive
endeavor. In U.S. government filings this year, Amazon said it
would invest at least $1.1 billion over three years to build a
data center in central Ohio in exchange for tax breaks.
Jassy told reporters that this cost estimate for building a
data center was "wrong, by a lot" but declined to say how much
Amazon spends on building each center.
Amazon Web Service pioneered the model of providing
Internet-based computing power to corporations that did not or
could not invest in it, and is viewed as one of the company's
most prized assets. But its head start has narrowed, as Google
Inc, Microsoft Corp and a host of other
technology companies have invested heavily.
Jassy said on Wednesday that high barriers to entry would
limit the pool of competitors over time.
"It turns out, scale matters a lot," he told reporters on
the sidelines of Amazon's third annual AWS conference in Las
Vegas.
