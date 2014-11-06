Nov 6 Do you want to talk to your speaker?
Amazon.com Inc has launched "Amazon Echo", a speaker
you leave on all day and give it voice directions, like Siri on
an Apple Inc iPhone.
As well as taking commands such as "play music by Bruno
Mars" or "add gelato to my shopping list", Amazon said the
device accesses the internet to answer questions such as "when
is Thanksgiving?" and "what is the weather forecast?"
Amazon said the speaker, which runs on Amazon Web Services,
continually learns a user's speech patterns and preferences.
Users start the speaker up saying the wake up word, "Alexa".
They can then feed Amazon Echo commands or questions or, if
they want, wirelessly stream music web services such as Spotify,
iTunes and Pandora via their mobiles.
Amazon Echo is priced at $199, or $99 for members for the
online retail giant's Amazon Prime loyalty scheme. It is
available on an invitation-only basis in coming weeks. (amzn.to/1x7ijFO)
Amazon has had an unusually busy year, developing a mobile
phone, video productions and grocery deliveries.
Last month, the company forecast sales for the crucial
holiday quarter that disappointed Wall Street and investors who
are eager to see Amazon curtail its ambitions and start
delivering sustainable profits.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)