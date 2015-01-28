By Deepa Seetharaman
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 28 Amazon.com Inc
accelerated its efforts to win over corporate clients on
Wednesday by announcing an email and scheduling service that
will compete with Microsoft Corp and Google Inc
.
The service, dubbed WorkMail, will launch in the second
quarter and has been developed by the company's cloud computing
unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS). It highlights Amazon's efforts
to convince deep-pocketed companies, called enterprises in tech
parlance, to shift more of their work to AWS.
Launching an email and scheduling service is likely the
first step toward a broader suite of Amazon tools to gain
corporate clients, analysts said. For example, Google's Gmail
offers many other services beyond email and calendars including
file-sharing and video conferencing.
AWS has spent the last couple of years trying to get
corporate clients on board because big businesses spend more on
data centers than startups, who were the initial focus of its
business. But there are concerns that Amazon is spreading itself
too thin, given its other sizeable investments in areas like
Hollywood-style production and consumer devices.
"Email is a Trojan Horse into the enterprise," Baird analyst
Colin Sebastian said. He added that email is a $1 billion
opportunity for Amazon given the popularity of AWS and Amazon's
willingness to sacrifice margins for volume.
If Amazon adds more services for companies, it could bring
in about $10 billion more in extra revenue, Sebastian said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Christian Plumb)