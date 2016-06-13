WASHINGTON, June 13 The U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration said on Monday it is proposing a $350,000 civil
fine against Amazon.com Inc for allegedly violating
hazardous materials regulations, the latest in a series of
violations.
The FAA alleges that on Oct. 15, 2014, Amazon sent a UPS
package with a one-gallon container of "Amazing! LIQUID FIRE," a
corrosive drain cleaner for transportation by air from
Louisville, Kentucky, to Boulder, Colorado.
The package leaked and nine UPS employees who came into
contact with the box reported feeling a burning sensation and
were treated with a chemical wash, the FAA said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Alan Crosby)