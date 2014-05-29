FRANKFURT May 29 Labour union Verdi has called
on workers at online retailer Amazon.com in Germany to
go on strike for two days as it continues efforts to negotiate a
new pay deal.
"Amazon's refusal to speak about a wage agreement shows a
lack of respect and that it doesn't value the performance of its
employees," Verdi executive Stefanie Nutzenberger said in a
statement on Thursday.
Staff at a distribution centre in Bad Hersfeld have been
called on to strike from the start of the night shift later on
Thursday. Workers in Leipzig are asked to stop work at the start
of Friday's early shift, the union said.
Verdi wants Amazon to raise pay for workers at its
distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements across the mail order and retail industry in Germany
and has organised several stoppages over the past year. The most
recent stoppage was in April.
Amazon, however, has rejected the demand, arguing that it
regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and says they
receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
Verdi said that it recognised getting Amazon to implement a
wage agreement would be a long process and that as a first step
Amazon should increase wages. It said retail and mail order
workers had a pay rise of 5.1 percent in two stages last year,
while Amazon employees received an average raise of 2 percent.
The U.S. company employs a total of 9,000 warehouse staff at
nine distribution centres in Germany - its second-biggest market
behind the United States - plus 14,000 seasonal workers.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Keiron Henderson)