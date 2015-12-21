* Workers on strike at six of Amazon's nine German
warehouses
* Amazon says orders won't be affected, most staff working
* Sporadic strikes held since 2013
BERLIN, Dec 21 Workers at German warehouses of
U.S. online retailer Amazon.com Inc were called out on
a new strike by labour union Verdi on Monday as part of a
long-running dispute over pay and conditions.
Verdi said in a statement that workers at six of the nine
Amazon warehouses were joining the strike, which will run until
Dec. 24 at four of the centres and for shorter periods at the
others.
Germany is Amazon's second-biggest market after the United
States with 10,000 warehouse staff plus more than 10,000
seasonal workers.
A Verdi spokeswoman said the union expected a similar number
of workers to join the strike as previously, when hundreds of
staff walked off the job at several warehouses.
But an Amazon spokeswoman said only a small minority of
staff were on strike.
"There is absolutely no impact on our customer delivery
promise. The vast majority of our employees are working," she
said, noting that Amazon uses a network of 29 warehouses across
Europe to fulfil orders.
Verdi has organised frequent strikes at Amazon since May
2013 as it seeks to force the retailer to raise pay for
warehouse workers in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements in Germany's mail order and retail industry.
Amazon has repeatedly rejected the union's demands, saying
it regards warehouse staff as logistics workers and that they
receive above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Jason Neely)