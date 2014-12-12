FRANKFURT Dec 12 German union Verdi has called
a fresh three-day strike at five Amazon warehouses,
increasing pressure on the online retailer during the busy
pre-Christmas period in a long-running dispute over pay and
conditions.
Verdi said in a statement on Friday it had called on workers
to strike at distribution centres in Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig,
Graben, Rheinberg and Werne.
The walkouts are to start during the night shift running
from Sunday to Monday and will run until the end of Wednesday's
late shift, Verdi said.
Verdi wants Amazon to raise pay for workers at its
distribution centres in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements across Germany's mail order and retail industry and
has organised several stoppages since early 2013.
The U.S. company employs almost 10,000 warehouse staff at
nine distribution centres in Germany, its second-biggest market
behind the United States, plus more than 10,000 seasonal
workers.
"Amazon categorically refuses to recognise employees' right
to a collective agreement and sees unions as unnecessary," Verdi
executive Stefanie Nutzenberger said, adding the company could
end the strikes by entering into a collective deal.
Amazon, which could not immediately be reached for comment
on Friday on the latest strike call, has so far rejected the
union's demands, arguing it regards warehouse staff as logistics
workers and says they receive above-average pay by the standards
of that industry.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by David Holmes)