FRANKFURT Dec 19 Amazon staff at three
German warehouses will extend their strike until Christmas Eve
to increase pressure on the online retailer in a long-running
dispute over pay and conditions, labour union Verdi said on
Friday.
Verdi also filed a lawsuit against a decision by regional
authorities to allow Amazon staff in two German cities to work
this Sunday as the mail-order group steps up efforts to deliver
orders to customers before the Christmas holiday.
Industrial action this week had already been extended until
Saturday in four of Amazon's nine distribution centres in
Germany and until Dec. 24 at one warehouse.
More than 2,400 workers took part in walkouts on Friday,
Verdi said.
The union has organised frequent strikes at Amazon in
Germany since May 2013 as it seeks to force the retailer to
raise pay for warehouse workers in accordance with collective
bargaining agreements across Germany's mail order and retail
industry.
Verdi said that the lawsuit filed against Amazon meant that
the authorities' approval of the group putting its employees to
work this Sunday was effectively void.
"As the Federal Administrative Court only recently stated,
work on Sunday has to be reserved for strictly exceptional
cases, which we do not see in the case of Amazon," Verdi board
member Stefanie Nutzenberger said in an emailed statement.
Amazon, which was not immediately available for comment, has
repeatedly rejected the union's demands, saying it regards
warehouse staff as logistics workers and that they receive
above-average pay by the standards of that industry.
The U.S. company employs almost 10,000 regular staff at its
warehouses in Germany, its second-biggest market behind the
United States, as well as more than 10,000 seasonal workers. It
can also draw on 19 other warehouses across Europe.
Amazon said on Wednesday that its deliveries had not been
delayed by industrial action so far and that it had even
extended to midday on Dec. 22 the order deadline for gifts to
reach customers in time for Dec. 24 by normal delivery.
