Jan 12 Amazon.com Inc said on Thursday
it would create more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the United
States over the next 18 months.
Seattle-based Amazon said it plans to increase its full-time
U.S.-based workforce to more than 280,000 by mid-2018 from
180,000 in 2016.
"These jobs are not just in our Seattle headquarters or in
Silicon Valley - they're in our customer service network,
fulfillment centers and other facilities in local communities
throughout the country," CEO Jeff Bezos said in a statement.
Amazon had about 230,800 full-time and part-time employees
as of Dec. 31, 2015.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)