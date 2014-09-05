SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 Indian regulators are
investigating whether Amazon.com Inc may have
circumvented restrictions placed on foreign investors by selling
directly to domestic consumers, the Wall Street Journal on
Friday cited unidentified sources as saying.
The finance ministry's Enforcement Directorate is looking
into whether Amazon's Indian subsidiary may have sold directly
to customers but made it look as if the sales were made by other
companies, the Journal cited two people familiar with the matter
as saying.
India doesn't allow foreign firms to own majority stakes in
retail companies that sell more than one brand. Amazon is
allowed there because it acts as a marketplace rather than a
retailer, according to the Journal. Amazon was not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)