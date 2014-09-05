(Adds details on Indian investment, investigation; share price)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 5 Regulators in India are
investigating whether Amazon.com Inc may have
circumvented restrictions placed on foreign investors by selling
directly to domestic consumers, The Wall Street Journal on
Friday, citing unidentified sources.
The Indian Finance Ministry's Enforcement Directorate is
looking into whether Amazon.com's local subsidiary may have sold
directly to customers, but made it look as if the sales were
made by other companies, the Journal report said, quoting two
people familiar with the matter.
India does not allow foreign firms to own majority stakes in
retail companies that sell more than one brand. Amazon.com is
allowed to operate there because it acts as a marketplace rather
than a retailer, according to the Journal.
Amazon was not immediately available for comment.
The Seattle-based e-commerce company makes its money in
India by charging third-party suppliers to use its website to
sell some 17 million different products, from books to
electronics. Asia's second-largest country is seen as
strategically important to Amazon as it tries to ramp up growth
and profits.
Amazon.com has said it plans to invest $2 billion more in
India, where it has slashed prices, ramped up marketing and
accelerated warehouse construction to try and take on local
competitors.
Indian investigators are also examining whether Amazon
exerts control over the prices of products sold on its website,
one of the Journal story's sources said.
"An ideal marketplace should not have any interference from
the platform operator," the newspaper cited the person as
saying.
Amazon.com shares dipped into negative territory in
afternoon trading, down 65 cents at $345.30.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; editing by G Crosse and Meredith
Mazzilli)