MUMBAI, July 28 Amazon.com Inc's Indian unit will open five new warehouses in the country, which will almost double its storage capacity to half a million square feet, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Amazon operates two warehouses or "fulfillment centers" on the outskirts of Mumbai and Bangalore. The new facilities will be opened in Delhi, Chennai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad and on the outskirts of Gurgaon.

The expansion will allow Amazon to extend its same-day and next-day delivery services in these cities.

Amazon's India website, set up in June last year, operates a marketplace which allows other vendors to sell their products to customers. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)