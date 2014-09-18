NEW YORK, Sept 17 Amazon.com Inc ramped up its
push into hardware on Wednesday with the debut of six new or
upgraded devices, including a high-end $199 e-reader called the
Kindle Voyage and its cheapest-ever touch-screen tablet.
The No. 1 U.S. online retailer also revamped its basic
Kindle e-reader to include a touch screen. It will cost $79,
about 15 percent more than the current basic model.
Other new devices unveiled on Wednesday are a $99 Kindle
Fire HD tablet, which includes a smaller, six-inch screen as
well as a tablet designed for kids that starts at $149. Amazon
also upgraded its 7-inch and 8.9 inch Fire tablets.
All the upgraded and new devices start shipping in October.
The expanding Kindle lineup underscores Chief Executive Jeff
Bezos' commitment to developing devices as a way to retain users
and bolster its core business of retail and shopping.
This year alone, Amazon has launched a set-top box, a
grocery ordering wand and a Fire smart phone, which debuted in
July to lackluster reviews.
Amazon, which entered the hardware sector with the 2007
launch of the Kindle, has adopted a strategy of selling the
devices at cost, and it profits when users buy content or goods.
It has been investing heavily in content, inking a deal this
year to stream some HBO shows including "The Sopranos" and "The
Wire" to members of its Prime subscription program.
"The vast majority of people are still using the tablets,"
David Limp, vice president of devices for Amazon, said during a
briefing with reporters in New York.
Executives touted the Kindle Voyage as the thinnest device
Amazon has ever made. The company hopes heavy readers might
adopt the device, which more closely mimic a paper book.
The $79 Kindle is crucial to attract new users, particularly
in markets like China, Japan and Germany, where e-readers are
starting to gain traction, executives said.
