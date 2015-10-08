CHICAGO Oct 8 Amazon.com Inc is
launching a marketplace for handcrafted goods on Thursday that
will allow customers to buy products made by artisans from more
than 60 countries.
"We don't allow any mass manufacturing, we don't allow any
factory-made products. All of these products have to be handmade
and hand-manufactured," Amazon Marketplace vice-president Peter
Faricy told Reuters.
The "Handmade at Amazon" website will compete directly with
sites like Etsy Inc, which made its name selling
handmade goods.
A craft market will extend Amazon's role as a middleman for
third-party vendors, which accounts for about 40 percent of its
sales. It recently launched a platform allowing customers to buy
700 home services such as car maintenance, TV wall-mounting and
house cleaning.
Over 600 handmade products will be eligible for shipping
under Amazon's Prime shipping service.
(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Stephen
Coates)