SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 A U.S. appeals court on Monday revived a trademark lawsuit brought against Amazon.com Inc by a watchmaker which says the online retailer's search results can cause confusion for potential customers.

The opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco reverses a lower court ruling, and said high-end watchmaker Multi-Time Machine Inc. is entitled to a trial on its trademark allegations. (Reporting by Dan Levine, Editing by Franklin Paul)