March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday
one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at
venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped
down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to
the company.
Gordon, who joined the board in 2003, will advise Amazon on
"strategic consumer initiatives" and will be a board observer,
an Amazon spokesman said in an email. Gordon was granted an
award of 3,100 shares as part of the consultancy, a filing said,
worth $2.6 million as of the market close on Mar. 14.
The Seattle-based online retailer declined to discuss plans
to fill his board seat.
