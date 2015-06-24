June 23 Amazon Studios is in final talks for the
movie "Elvis & Nixon," which will debut in theaters only, and
the theatrical rollout will be handled by Bleecker Street as
part of the deal, according to Variety.
The deal for "Elvis & Nixon" has seen its price-tag rise
over $3 million and has been in the works for over a month, the
paper said, citing a source. (bit.ly/1QOPJn9)
Several buyers had expressed interest in the project,
including Lionsgate and Bleecker Street, the paper said.
The film, starring Michael Shannon and Kevin Spacey, is
about the infamous meeting between Elvis Presley and Richard
Nixon in 1970, the paper said.
Amazon could not be immediately reached for comment.
Amazon Studios spent an estimated $2 billion on content in
2014 with about $200 million of that used to develop original
shows, according to Wedbush Securities analysts.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Bernard Orr)