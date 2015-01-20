(Adds missing words throughout due to technical problem)
By Shubhankar Chakravorty and Christian Plumb
Jan 19 Amazon.com Inc is making a
high-stakes foray into the challenging realm of independent
movies, the latest step in its attempt to move beyond simply
distributing digital entertainment content to creating it.
Amazon said on Monday it was aiming to produce close to 12
movies a year for theatrical release which would then be
available on its Prime video service within two months,
significantly faster than the roughly one-year wait it normally
faces to stream Hollywood releases.
Amazon expects to focus on "indie" movies with budgets of
between $5 million and $25 million, spokeswoman Sally Fouts
said. While modest compared with Hollywood blockbusters, the
move will add to already hefty spending at Amazon, potentially
unnerving investors concerned about the company's lack of
profitability.
Such films have proved challenging even for major Hollywood
studios such as Paramount and Warner Brothers, which have bowed
out of the business in recent years, said Jeff Bock, Box office
analyst at Exhibitor Relations.
"It's a tough, tough racket to play consistently," he said,
pointing to the difficulty of getting good content and the
competition for quality productions at festivals like Sundance.
The move shows Amazon's growing ambitions in digital media,
coming just days after the online retailer signed director Woody
Allen to create a TV series and one of its existing series won a
Golden Globe Award, a first for Internet TV services.
Unlike rival Netflix Inc, a standalone Internet TV
service, Amazon's Prime video service comes bundled with the
Internet retailer's two-day delivery for items purchased on the
site, which costs $99 a year, a key driver of revenue for the
company.
'SPECIALIZED FILM VIBE'
It remains unclear whether Amazon believes the movie
business can make money on its own, but most of its other
ventures are ultimately aimed at bolstering its underlying
retail business.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is known for his hunger to tackle
new markets but the company has had a mixed track record, as
with the recent Amazon Fire phone, whose price tag it has
slashed after weak sales.
Its movie-production gamble ups the ante for Netflix, which
said in September it would jointly produce a sequel to
"Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and in October signed a deal
for comedian Adam Sandler to star in and produce four films to
be shown exclusively on the service.
Amazon said it has hired Ted Hope, a producer of independent
movies including "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and Academy
Award-nominated "Eat Drink Man Woman", to spearhead the effort.
"He's very much tuned into the indie world and the
specialized film vibe," said Paul Dergarabedian, an analyst at
Rentrak. "It's just a way to get out the kind of edgy,
interesting and sometimes enlightening content that these films
sometimes provide."
If successful, Amazon Original Movies could further threaten
traditional big-screen movie theaters, which have been coping
with dwindling audiences. Sony Pictures' recent success in
releasing its comedy "The Interview" through video-on-demand
services after threats from hackers was also seen as a blow to
big-screen businesses.
"That verbiage probably scares theater owners," Bock said,
referring to Amazons' plan to narrow the window between
theatrical releases and streaming availability, adding that the
theater chains could take some solace in Amazon's decision not
to go for simultaneous release or just putting films straight
out on video.
National Association of Theater Owners Vice President
Patrick Corcoran declined to comment on Amazon's move but said
the time between theatrical and home video release would play
into theaters' decision on whether to take a particular film.
Some theater chains objected vociferously when Netflix said
it hoped to release the "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" sequel
in select IMAX theaters and its streaming service at the same
time.
Amazon may have decided to target theatrical releases rather
than pushing movies straight to Prime because big name talent
still associates paying ticketholders with prestige, said Phil
Contrino, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com.
"At the end of the day a theatrical release still generates
a lot of publicity, it gets a movie reviewed - every person that
goes to watch that movie is paying for it," he said.
While Hope is known for making independent movies rather
than big-budget Hollywood blockbusters, Amazon Studios has
succeeded in the world of television in part by aligning itself
with high-profile directors like Allen and Steven Soderbergh of
"Ocean's Eleven" fame.
The company spent an estimated $2 billion on content in 2014
with about $200 million of that used to develop original shows,
according to Wedbush Securities analysts. Such projects include
"Mozart in the Jungle" and the multi-Golden Globe Award-winning
"Transparent".
"The Golden Globes, they got that, now the next step is
Oscar nominations," Bock said, adding that only theatrically
released movies are eligible for Hollywood's biggest award.
