SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Amazon.com Inc took a $170
million writedown in the third-quarter largely related to its
unsold stockpile of Fire smart phones as well as supplier
commitment costs, Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak said on
Thursday.
The online retailer, which also issued a disappointing
fourth-quarter outlook that sent shares down 9 percent in
after-hours trading, ended the third quarter with about $83
million worth of Fire phone inventory.
The Fire phone debuted this summer to both lackluster sales
and reviews. Last month, Amazon cut the price of its phone to 99
cents with a two-year contract with AT&T.
