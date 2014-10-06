Oct 6 The European Commission is set to begin a
formal probe into allegations that Luxembourg allowed Amazon.com
Inc to benefit illegally from state subsidies for its
European operations for almost 10 years, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
The investigation relates to favorable terms given to Amazon
under a 2003 tax ruling, which cap its tax exposure to the Grand
Duchy and limit the overall cost to less than 1 percent of the
company's European income, the FT reported, citing people
familiar with the case. (on.ft.com/10GjkHk)
The commission contends that Luxembourg permitted Amazon to
misallocate gains within its corporate structure, in a way that
fell short of standards expected of an arms-length transaction
between corporate subsidiaries, the FT said.
This allowed the company to reduce artificially its tax bill
on a selective basis, the FT reported citing sources familiar
with the initial investigation.
If the charges are proven, the commission can ask Luxembourg
to recoup the substantial state subsidy from the firm, the
newspaper reported.
Amazon minimizes its tax bill by having the U.S. unit that
owns its technology licenses lease the rights to relicense the
technology to a tax-exempt partnership based in
Luxembourg.
The amount the company reports through a tax-exempt vehicle
in Europe has dropped sharply in the past two years, even as
European sales jumped, after the U.S. tax authority tightened
rules it felt were being abused to shift profits.
Representatives at the European Commission were not
immediately available for comment. Amazon did not respond to
requests for comment.
Luxembourg's Ministry of Finance could not be immediately
reached for comment.
