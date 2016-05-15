May 15 Amazon.com Inc will launch new
lines of its private-label brands in the coming weeks, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The new brands with names like Happy Belly, Wickedly Prime
and Mama Bear will include nuts, spices, tea, coffee, baby food
and vitamins, as well as household items such as diapers and
laundry detergents, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1qm9A15)
Amazon will only offer these labels to its Prime
subscribers, the Wall Street Journal reported, adding the first
of the brands could begin appearing at the end of May or early
June.
Amazon.com was unavailable for comment outside regular U.S.
business hours.
Last week, Amazon launched Amazon Video Direct for users to
post videos and earn royalties with them, setting it up directly
against Alphabet Inc's YouTube.
