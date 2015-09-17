(Adds analyst comment, share price)
By Mari Saito
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 Amazon.com Inc
on Thursday introduced a $50 tablet, a price tag analysts said
was low enough to set it apart in a crowded market and draw more
customers to its online services.
The new Fire tablet, one of several new and upgraded devices
from Amazon, comes with a screen that measures 7 inches (17 cm)
diagonally and a front-and-back camera. It will start shipping
on Sept. 30.
"There's one part of the tablet (market) that's growing
right now, and ... that's sub-$100 tablets," said Dave Limp,
senior vice president of Amazon devices. The company's $99 Fire
HD was Amazon's best-selling tablet last year, he added.
Analysts said there were few comparable tablets that cost as
little as the new Fire. Amazon will also sell the tablets in a
six-pack for less than $250.
"The lesson we learned from consumer electronics is that
when the market matures, consumers go cheaper," said Forrester
principal analyst James McQuivey. "If you're Amazon and you know
this is going to happen, you might as well join in."
He called the $50 tablet a "gateway drug" for Amazon to
attract new customers to Prime, a $99-a-year shopping program
estimated to have about 40 million members.
Shares of Amazon were up 1.9 percent at $537.15.
The potential to draw more customers may appease investors
but could prove costly if Amazon fails to sell large volumes,
analysts said.
Amazon took a $170 million write-down in the third quarter
last year after it struggled to sell its inventory of $200 Fire
smartphones. The company has said it does not plan to profit
from devices but wants to use them to draw more customers to its
services.
"They're out of the phone business," said Tim Bajarin,
president of San Jose-based tech research firm Creative
Strategies. "To be fair that was a true mistake. The $50 tablet
is far more strategic to their business."
Also on Thursday, Amazon also introduced a line of new,
8-inch and 10-inch Fire HD tablets and revamped Fire TV gadgets.
The $99.99 Fire TV set-top box integrates Amazon's
cloud-based virtual assistant Alexa, allowing viewers to check
the weather, look up sports scores and play music.
Amazon said viewers could soon control home appliances
through Fire TV, a function available on Echo, the company's
personal aide gadget that can regulate thermostats and lights.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Lisa Von
Ahn)