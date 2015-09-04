By Mari Saito
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 Amazon.com Inc is
adding staff for a new division dedicated to restaurants in
Seattle and New York, with indications the unit is trying to
rapidly expand a meal delivery service, according to posts on
LinkedIn and the company's jobs site.
Amazon, which declined to comment on Friday, is best known
as a place to buy millions of products including books and
electronics. It has increasingly moved into services, offering
customers the ability to book everything from plumbers to local
getaways.
The online retailer has dabbled in food delivery before but
its move to form a dedicated division called Amazon Restaurants
could mean it is preparing to enter the increasingly crowded
meal delivery market and compete against well-established
players like GrubHub Inc.
The exact purpose of the division is unclear but the job
description of at least one employee in the unit suggests Amazon
is interested in expanding restaurant delivery services beyond
Seattle, where recent media reports say the company is already
testing its own meal delivery program.
There are at least 15 job openings for a division called
"Amazon Restaurants," based in Seattle and New York, according
to a Reuters search on LinkedIn and Amazon's own jobs site.
There are also six other postings for "Amazon Restaurants
and Travel," which appears to be a separate unit.
At least five Amazon employees have updated their LinkedIn
profiles in the last five months to indicate they are working
for Amazon Restaurants. One of them joined the division from
GrubHub.
In a job ad posted last week, Amazon said it was looking for
candidates to cultivate relationships with restaurant owners.
Amazon already partners with restaurants in Seattle on
Amazon Local, a website and app where users can buy local deals
and order food for takeout or delivery. Deliveries are done by
restaurant staff, not by Amazon.
Technology-focused blog GeekWire reported last week that
Amazon began quietly testing its own meal delivery service in
Seattle using drivers for Prime Now, the company's one- and
two-hour delivery program.
Ride-hailing app Uber has rolled out its own food
delivery service UberEats, while startups like Postmates use a
network of couriers to deliver food and home essentials.
Groupon Inc also launched its own food delivery
service in Chicago in July called Groupon To Go after acquiring
OrderUp, a Chicago-based food delivery company.
