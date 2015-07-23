July 23 E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc reported an 19.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher sales in North America, its biggest market, and continued growth in its Amazon Web Services unit.

The company reported a profit of $92 million, or 19 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $126 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $23.19 billion from $19.34 billion.