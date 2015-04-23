April 23 E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc's
quarterly revenue rose 15 percent, helped by higher
revenue from North America, its biggest market, and its
fast-growing cloud-computing services unit.
The company reported a loss of $57 million, or 12 cents per
share, for the first quarter ended March 31 compared with a
profit of $108 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $22.7 billion from $19.74 billion.
Amazon broke out the numbers for its cloud computing unit,
Amazon Web Services, for the first time, saying revenue in the
unit rose 49 percent to $1.57 billion.
(Reporting by Lehar Mann in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey)