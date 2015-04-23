(Adds details on cloud computing biz, investment in Prime
By Nandita Bose and Lehar Maan
April 23 Amazon.com Inc's first-quarter
revenue grew more than expected as rising sales in North America
and its burgeoning cloud-computing services unit offset new
business investments, boosting its shares nearly 7 percent.
The e-commerce company for the first time broke out
financial details of its secretive cloud computing unit, Amazon
Web Services, on Thursday, saying revenue jumped almost 50
percent to $1.57 billion, or about 7 percent of total revenue.
The unit's operating income grew 8 percent to $265 million.
Amazon shares rose $26.01 to $416 in extended trading, after
closing slightly higher at $389.99 on Nasdaq.
Chief Executive Jeff Bezos revealed in a statement that
Amazon Web Services is a $5 billion business and its growth is
accelerating.
"We're putting a lot of capex (capital expenditure) there,
and we think over time we will be able to generate significant
free cash flow," Chief Financial Officer Tom Szkutak said on a
conference call.
Cloud computing has turned out to be more lucrative than
expected, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter noted.
"Amazon's Web service is profitable, and apparently was a year
ago as well. Everybody thought it was losing money ... and is
probably a bit smaller than people thought it was."
Amazon's sales from North America rose 24 percent to $13.4
billion in the quarter ended March 31, the company said.
The company said it is continuing to build its Prime delivery
business with its one-hour delivery service called Prime Now. It
is also investing in original content for its Prime instant
video services and devices.
The international unit, which accounts for about 35 percent
of total sales, remained a drag, with sales for the quarter
slipping 1.77 percent to $7.75 billion.
Szkutak said Amazon has stepped up its investments,
particularly in India, and remains selective in China.
"The growth rate in India is very rapid," he said. "A big
part of the challenge there is helping sellers to succeed and
grow their online businesses."
Amazon said it expected net sales to grow 7 to 18 percent in
the current quarter to $20.6 billion to $22.8 billion. It
estimated an operating loss of $500 million to an operating
income of $50 million for the quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting second-quarter revenue of
$22.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amazon reported a loss of $57 million, or 12 cents per
share, for the first quarter compared with a profit of $108
million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier as it continued
investing in products and services that ranged from
Hollywood-style television productions to drone delivery and
streaming video-calls.
Revenue rose 15 percent to $22.7 billion in the first
quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 12 cents per
share on revenue of $22.39 billion.
(Reporting by Lehar Mann in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in
Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Richard Chang)