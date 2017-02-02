Feb 2 Amazon.com Inc's quarterly
revenue rose 22.4 percent, driven by strong sales in the holiday
period and a jump in subscriptions for its Prime service.
The world's biggest online retailer said its net sales rose
to $43.74 billion in the fourth quarter from $35.75 billion a
year earlier. Analysts had expected $44.68 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Amazon's net income rose to $749 million, or $1.54 per
share, from $482 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue from Amazon Web Services, the company's cloud
services business, jumped 47 percent to $3.54 billion, missing
the average analyst estimate of $3.60 billion, according to
market research firm FactSet StreetAccount.
Amazon said last month that the 2016 holiday was its
best-ever shopping season, when it shipped 50 percent more items
than the prior year for third-party vendors.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)