April 27 Amazon.com Inc posted a 41.1
percent jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by
sustained growth in online retail sales and its profitable cloud
business.
The world's biggest online retailer said net income rose to
$724 million, or $1.48 per share, from $513 million, or $1.07
per share, a year earlier. This marks the eighth straight
quarter Amazon has posted a net profit.
The company's net sales rose 22.6 percent to $35.71 billion
in the quarter ended March 31 from $29.13 billion.
