SAN FRANCISCO Dec 11 Amazon.com Inc is
considering expanding its same-day delivery program globally,
recent job listings show, underlining the importance of fast
shipping to its ability to compete with the instant
gratification offered by brick-and-mortar stores.
The No. 1 U.S. online retailer is also looking to add a
same-day delivery option on all items sold by third-party
merchants on its site, a move that some logistics experts said
may help offset the high costs of speedy, last-mile delivery.
The company's global ambitions for same-day delivery were
echoed in at least seven listings for senior product and
marketing jobs based at the company's headquarters in Seattle,
including three posted online this week.
"Our long-term vision is that customers can order and
receive a sellers' product the same day anywhere in the world,"
according to one job listing posted in late October.
It is not clear when Amazon hopes to meet its goals and how
it would extend same-day delivery to more third-party sellers,
who account for 40 percent of items sold on Amazon's website and
pay fees between 8 percent and 20 percent in most categories.
An Amazon spokesman declined to comment.
Amazon offers same-day delivery in just over a dozen U.S.
cities, charging $5.99 for members of its Prime program while
non-members pay $8.99. In October, the company launched a
same-day delivery service in the United Kingdom with newspaper
delivery company Connect Group PLC.
A senior product manager role advertised on Tuesday called
for a candidate to shape the future of same-day delivery and
"drive large worldwide projects with huge customer-facing and
financial impact."
Offering fast shipping is a key piece of Amazon's strategy
to compete with brick-and-mortar stores. But the effort is
costly - during the first nine months of 2014, Amazon's shipping
costs were more than double its shipping revenue.
Some rivals, including eBay Inc, have pared back
their same-day projects citing still-unproven consumer demand.
Amazon also faces competition from Google Inc, which
expanded its same-day delivery service this year, as well as
on-demand delivery startups such as Postmates and Instacart.
But the potential payoff could be big, analysts say.
According to a September survey by RBC Capital Markets, just 4
percent of Amazon customers used same-day delivery, but they
spent 15 percent more than others.
Getting more third-party sellers to offer same-day delivery
could help Amazon offset the high costs of offering fast
shipping and building warehouses near large urban markets, says
Jarrett Streebin, CEO of shipping startup EasyPost.
"The more volume these centers are doing, the better,"
Streebin said.
