SAN FRANCISCO Feb 1 Amazon.com Inc
plans to schedule more than 200 flight departures and landings
per day at a $1.49 billion cargo hub it is building near
Cincinnati, the airport's chief said in an interview on
Wednesday, in a sign of the soaring ambitions of the online
retailer.
Amazon announced the airport project on Tuesday but gave few
details.
The flight estimate offers new insight into Amazon's plan to
handle shipping in-house, cut costs and speed packages to
shoppers faster. It is written in the lease term sheet that
Amazon and the airport expect to sign, said Candace McGraw,
chief executive of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
Airport.
