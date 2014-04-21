(Repeats APRIL 18 story, no change to text)
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, April 18 The amount of money Amazon.com
Inc reports through a tax-exempt vehicle in Europe has dropped
sharply in the past two years, even as European sales jumped,
after the U.S. tax authority tightened rules it felt were being
abused to shift profits.
Amazon minimises its tax bill by having the U.S.
unit which owns its technology licences lease the rights to
re-license the technology to a tax-exempt partnership based in
Luxembourg.
This partnership then resells the software rights to other
affiliates for a much higher price, corporate and court filings
show.
Such arrangements have drawn fire from politicians on both
sides of the Atlantic as well as citizens struggling with higher
personal taxes and cutbacks in state services imposed to pay for
the financial crisis.
The Group of 20 leading economies has vowed to crack down on
corporate tax avoidance and the practice of shifting profits
into low or no tax jurisdictions.
Amazon has been a frequent subject of politicians' criticism
in Europe over the way it channels all European revenues to
Luxembourg where profits can be earned tax free.
However, since 2012, when a dispute between the company and
the UK tax authority was disclosed in court filings, the amount
of profit reported by the group's Luxembourg-based tax-exempt
partnership, Amazon Europe Holding Technologies SCS, has halved.
The company declined to comment on Friday but has previously
said it follows the tax rules in all the countries where it
operates.
The U.S. tax authority, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS)
declined to comment, citing federal privacy rules that prohibit
it from discussing individual taxpayers.
Most companies seek to pay no more tax than they have to
because managers have a fiduciary duty to investors to maximise
long-term profits.
Amazon and the IRS have been in dispute for years about
Amazon Europe Holding. The unit pays U.S. affiliates to use
existing software and shares the U.S. affiliates' cost of
funding new technology, in return for the right to re-license
this technology to affiliates in Europe.
According to a filing with the U.S. Tax Court in December
2012, the IRS has argued that Amazon Europe Holding should have
paid much more to the U.S. affiliates, A9.com Inc and Amazon
Technologies Inc., for the rights it received.
If Amazon Europe Holding had paid more, this would have
increased Amazon group's U.S. taxable income. The IRS said
Amazon Europe should have paid the U.S. arm an additional $110
million in cost-sharing payments in 2006 alone.
Amazon took a legal challenge against the IRS claims, saying
its 2005-to-2011 payments were appropriate, the December 2012
court filing said.
Nonetheless, from 2012, Amazon Europe Holding increased the
amount it paid its U.S. affiliates substantially.
In 2012, it paid them 408 million euros, up from 229 million
euros in 2011. In 2013, it paid 420 million, accounts filed in
Luxembourg this week showed.
Amazon declined to say why the payments had risen. Lawyers
and accountants say the IRS has been tightening the rules
covering inter-company cost-sharing agreements since December
2008.
Last year, it finalised new rules curtailing the discount
rates companies could use when deciding the prices for
inter-company cost-sharing deals.
"Amazon's decision is probably a result of negotiation with
the IRS. I don't think that's something they would have chosen
to do," said Richard Murphy, a tax adviser-turned-campaigner.
The higher payments mean profits at Amazon Europe Holding
have fallen sharply, even as its income has risen.
Profits of 157 million euros last year were up from 118
million in 2012, but these results compare to profits of 302
million to 442 million between 2008 and 2011. No tax was paid on
that income, accounts show.
Cost-sharing agreements are widely used by U.S. companies
including Google and Microsoft. Yet the contracts are not
published and deals usually involve subsidiaries in the
Caribbean or Singapore, where companies are not obliged to file
accounts.
Despite the higher payments its European operation is making
to U.S. affiliates, Amazon's European business continues to
thrive, with profit margins around 50 percent higher than at its
U.S. operation.
Revenues at Amazon's three main European operating units
were 15.8 billion euros last year, up 18 percent. This includes
sales by Amazon EU Sarl, which retails books and consumer goods,
Amazon Media EU Sarl, which sells music downloads and Amazon
Services Europe Sarl which sells auction services to third-party
retailers. All are based in Luxembourg.
The three companies declared profit of less than 53 million
euros. They are liable to Luxembourg corporate income tax and
had a combined charge of 11 million euros in 2013, accounts
filed this week show.
By having these three units pay large fees to Amazon Europe
Holding, which is tax exempt, Amazon minimises its total tax
bill.
Including Amazon Europe Holding, the main Luxembourg-based
subsidiaries reported profits of 209 million euros, meaning a
profit margin of 1.3 percent on European sales. The group's
margin is 0.7 percent, according to Amazon's annual report.
The actual European result could even be slightly higher, as
it excludes profits from subsidiaries across Europe, which have
not yet filed accounts for 2013.
The main operating units in Britain, Germany and France
reported combined profits of around 33 million euros in 2012.
The low profits at these subsidiaries which employ most of
the staff and assets, reflect the fact they are funded by fees
from the Luxembourg companies. These fees are just about enough
to cover operating costs and report a small profit, which in
turns means minimal taxes are due.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Jason Neely)