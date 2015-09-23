Sept 23 Amazon.com Inc will launch six
TV show pilots for its video streaming service in the United
States, the UK, Germany and Austria for the 2015 fall pilot
season.
The company said on Wednesday it would ask viewers for
feedback and turn the most popular pilots into full series.
The pilots include "Z", about Zelda Fitzgerald and her
relationship with husband F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of "The
Great Gatsby".
Another, "One Mississippi", a dark comedy about a woman
coping with the loss of her mother, features comedian Louis CK
as executive producer and "Juno" scriptwriter Diablo Cody as
co-writer.
Other pilots include "Edge", a western drama based on George
G. Gilman's book series; "Good Girls Revolt"; political thriller
"Patriot" and the comedy "Highston", which has Sacha Baron Cohen
as an executive producer.
Amazon and Netflix Inc are quickly reinventing
television with their original content, bringing in big names
and enticing them with creative liberty and relieving them from
concerns about offending advertisers.
Amazon won five Emmy awards on Sunday for its transgender
comedy "Transparent."
