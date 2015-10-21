By Andrew Chung
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 Amazon.com Inc did not
violate the trademarks of a high-end watchmaker by offering
alternative brands with similar styles in its search results, a
federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
In a rare move, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San
Francisco reversed its own opinion from July and said that a
lower court correctly found in Amazon.com's favor because the
search results would not likely confuse customers.
Multi Time Machine Inc makes the MTM Special Ops
military-style wristwatch, which is not sold on Amazon's
website, according to the ruling.
If an Amazon shopper searches for it, however, the site does
not say it does not carry MTM products. Instead, Amazon displays
MTM Special Ops in the search field and immediately below the
search field, but lists only similar watches manufactured by
MTM's competitors for sale.
Los Angeles-based MTM alleged this could cause customers to
buy a competitor's watch, rather than encouraging them to look
for MTM watches elsewhere.
MTM sued in 2011, and a federal judge in Los Angeles
resolved the trademark claims in favor of Amazon.com before
trial. In July, the 9th Circuit ruled that MTM's lawsuit should
be allowed to proceed.
But after Amazon.com asked for a rehearing, the panel
withdrew the previous decision and on Wednesday said MTM's case
fails.
"Because Amazon's search results page clearly labels the
name and manufacturer of each product offered for sale and even
includes photographs of the items, no reasonably prudent
consumer accustomed to shopping online would likely be confused
as to the source of the products," the panel majority said in a
2-1 opinion.
Representatives for Amazon.com and MTM could not immediately
be reached.
Circuit Judge Carlos Bea, however, dissented, saying that he
believed an Amazon.com shopper looking for an MTM watch might
initially think the watches on offer are affiliated with MTM.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Multi Time Machine Inc vs.
Amazon.com Inc and Amazon Services LLC, 13-55575.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and
Bill Rigby)