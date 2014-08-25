Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 Amazon.com Inc will buy live-streaming gaming network Twitch for roughly $1 billion in a deal expected to be announced later on Monday, a person familiar with the matter said.
Google Inc was previously in talks to buy Twitch, the source said, declining to be named discussing confidential information.
Amazon representatives and a spokesman at Twitch did not immediately reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Malathi Nayak)
April 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
PARIS, April 27 Airbus has not sold its last production slot for the current version of its A330 jet in 2019, but is confident of filling gaps in the production line for the rest of that year with further sales, finance director Harald Wilhelm said on Thursday.