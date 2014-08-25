SAN FRANCISCO Aug 25 Amazon.com Inc will buy live-streaming gaming network Twitch for roughly $1 billion in a deal expected to be announced later on Monday, a person familiar with the matter said.

Google Inc was previously in talks to buy Twitch, the source said, declining to be named discussing confidential information.

Amazon representatives and a spokesman at Twitch did not immediately reply to requests for comment. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman and Malathi Nayak)