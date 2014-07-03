* Unions want better working conditions at Amazon
* Strikes have been held in France and Germany
* Amazon building more logistics centres in eastern Europe
BERLIN, July 3 Trade unions from five countries
met in Germany on Wednesday and Thursday to coordinate a
campaign to push for better working conditions at online
retailer Amazon.com Inc.
German union Verdi, which has organised a series of strikes
at Amazon distribution centres over the last year, hosted the
meeting in Berlin with unions from Poland, the Czech Republic,
Britain and the United States.
"International solidarity and cross-border networking of
trade unions sends an important signal to Amazon and is
essential to push through better working conditions for Amazon
employees in Germany and other locations," Verdi board member
Stefanie Nutzenberger said in a statement.
A Verdi spokeswoman said the participants had expressed
similar complaints about Amazon, including over pay, the role of
trade unions in the workplace and stress suffered by workers due
to long shifts collecting goods in large warehouses.
Amazon was not immediately available to comment.
Verdi has organised several stoppages over the past year to
push Amazon to raise pay for logistics workers, demands Amazon
has repeatedly rejected. Verdi has also supported workers
striking at a French distribution centre near
Lyon.
Amazon is planning to build three new logistics centres in
Poland and two in the Czech Republic, prompting speculation that
it could seek to shift work across the border from strike-hit
centres in Germany.
Verdi is not immediately concerned about that threat, as
delivering from outside Germany would be slower for Amazon, but
could coordinate action with union colleagues in Poland and
Czech Republic if it comes to that, the spokeswoman said.
