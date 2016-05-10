May 10 Amazon.com Inc launched a service on Tuesday that allows users to post videos and earn royalties from them, setting up the world's biggest online retailer to compete directly with Alphabet Inc's YouTube.

The service, called Amazon Video Direct, will make the uploaded videos available to rent or own, to view free with ads, or be packaged together and offered as an add-on subscription.

Amazon already offers access to movies and television shows through its Prime loyalty program, which includes digital entertainment products such as Prime Music and Prime Video. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)