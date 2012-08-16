* AmazonLocal runs more deals arranged by YP.com
* Amazon taps YP's big local sales force
* Move helps AmazonLocal take on Groupon
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 16 Amazon.com Inc's
daily deal business, AmazonLocal, is running more offers
arranged by local advertising giant YP.com, helping the world's
largest Internet retailer better compete with Groupon Inc
.
The move helps AmazonLocal extend more deals without Amazon
having to expand its own sales force, which would be costly.
Groupon, the world's largest daily deals company, has
thousands of employees calling on local merchants every day to
persuade them to offer big discounts to online shoppers. That
human-heavy focus has turned off some technology investors
because a business that needs a lot of workers can be harder to
grow profitably.
"Amazon has been experimenting with a local sales force, but
sourcing local deals is the hardest part of the equation -
actually calling local merchants and finding deals on a daily
basis that are interesting enough for people to buy," said Peter
Krasilovsky, a vice president at BIA/Kelsey, which analyzes
local media and advertising.
"AmazonLocal has to be interesting every day," he added.
"This goes for the whole industry."
A spokesman at YP.com confirmed the relationship with
AmazonLocal, but declined to comment further. YP.com is owned by
private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management and AT&T Inc
.
In October, Google Inc's daily deals business,
Google Offers, started running deals arranged by at least 15
other daily deal sites, including Gilt City, kgbdeals, TIPPR,
Plum District and Juice in the City.
YP.com - which used to be known for its yellow pages
business - has had thousands of salespeople focused on local
merchants for many years, Krasilovsky said. The company started
its own daily deals business last year, but compared with
Groupon's more than 50 percent grip on the market, YP's industry
share is just 1 to 2 percent, according to Yipit, which tracks
the daily deal sector.
"It makes sense that they would be seeking wider
distribution through Amazon," Krasilovsky said.
DEALS APLENTY
For example, AmazonLocal recently offered a $20 voucher for
an Indian restaurant in Los Angeles for $10, a deal that was
arranged by YP.com.
Other recent YP.com deals offered by AmazonLocal include 46
percent off soccer tickets in Dallas; 53 percent off Laser Tag
games in Atlanta; 61 percent off a massage in Indianapolis; and
a 60 percent discount on sunglasses in Beverly Hills.
"A lot of the AmazonLocal deals are (arranged) by YP.com
now," said Unaiz Kabani of Yipit. "It's not clear exactly when
this started, but it's been happening for a few months."
AmazonLocal has its own sales force tracking down deals in
some markets, but it also sources deals through "strategic
relationships" with LivingSocial, YP.com and other deal
providers, an Amazon spokeswoman said.
AmazonLocal has taken that approach since it started in
2011, however, YP.com was not on board at the start, the
spokeswoman added.
AmazonLocal has been sourcing deals from LivingSocial for
longer. Amazon owns almost one-third of LivingSocial, Groupon's
closest competitor.