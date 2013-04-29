April 29 Ambac Financial Group Inc's
attorney said on Monday the bond insurer could exit bankruptcy
as soon as Wednesday after the company received court approval
of a $101.9 million settlement with the Internal Revenue
Service.
Judge Shelley Chapman of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Manhattan approved on Monday an agreement in which the U.S.
government will receive $1.9 million from Ambac and $100 million
from its subsidiary Ambac Assurance Corp.
Ambac also agreed to reduce by $1.1 billion its net
operating loss carry-forwards, which the company could otherwise
use to reduce future tax liability.
With the approval of the IRS settlement, Ambac expects to
emerge on Wednesday after the company finalizes documents, the
company's attorney, Peter Ivanick of Hogan Lovells, said at
Monday's court hearing.
Once the second-largest U.S. bond insurer, Ambac suffered
big losses after it strayed from insuring municipal bonds and
began guaranteeing bonds backed by home loans.
The New York-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection
from creditors in November 2010, and in March 2012 won approval
of its reorganization plan.
When Ambac emerges from bankruptcy, the company's current
stock will be canceled and creditors will be issued new shares.
Ambac's unsecured creditors are expected to receive between
8.5 percent and 13.2 percent of what they are owed, according to
court documents.
The case is Ambac Financial Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, 10-15973