(Adds Ambac response; updates share price)
By Michael Flaherty
March 9 Ambac Financial Group Inc added
to Chief Executive Officer Nader Tavakoli's responsibilities on
Wednesday as a major shareholder attacked the company in part
for his pay and performance.
The bond insurer said Tavakoli would assume the role of CEO
of its operating company, Ambac Assurance Corp.
Ambac Financial Chief Financial Officer David Trick has held
the Ambac Assurance CEO post on an interim basis.
The announcement came shortly after Canyon Capital Advisors
LLC, one of Ambac's largest shareholders, went public on
Wednesday with its campaign to shake up the company's
management, taking aim at the Tavakoli's pay and transparency.
The hedge fund, which with a 4.5 percent stake is Ambac's
fourth-largest shareholder, issued a statement saying Tavakoli's
compensation was extravagant compared with the company's stock
performance and that his capital investment plan lacked
transparency.
Canyon said Tavakoli's pay was more than three times the
2014 target compensation of his predecessor, Diana Adams, who
was CEO of both the holding company and the operating company.
Ambac also said on Wednesday that it had named Jeffrey Stein
as chairman of Ambac Assurance.
Ambac labeled Canyon's claim as an "unfounded and
irresponsible attack", late on Wednesday, and said the
shareholder's motivation was to monetize a short term trade on
the company.
Canyon was not immediately available for comment.
Reuters reported last week that Canyon was preparing to
start a proxy fight aimed at the $750 million company, with
plans to name a slate of directors to stand for election at the
annual meeting..
Shares of Ambac were flat at $16.19 in extended trading on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Lisa
Von Ahn and Bernard Orr)