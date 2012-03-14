* Plan includes proposed $102 mln settlement with IRS
* IRS must accept settlement for plan to become effective
* Noteholders would get some recovery; equity wiped out
March 14 Ambac Financial Group Inc
gained court approval on Wednesday on a plan to
emerge from bankruptcy by restructuring nearly $1.7 billion in
notes and settling a key tax dispute with the Internal Revenue
Service.
As part of the plan, Ambac has proposed a $101.9 million
settlement with the IRS, which had challenged Ambac's tax
accounting practices related to credit default swap contracts.
The settlement needs IRS approval before Ambac can
officially exit bankruptcy.