BRIEF-Centuria Industrial REIT announces successful refinancing of debt facilities
* Cip has entered into agreements for three new facilities operating under a common terms structure with a total limit of $450 million
Aug 29 Activist shareholder Joseph Pirinea said on Monday bond insurer Ambac Financial Group should hire an investment bank to review strategic alternatives.
Pirinea said he intends to introduce the proposal at Ambac's annual meeting or at a special shareholder meeting.
Ambac could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)